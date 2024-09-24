King Charles surprising decision sends fans wild

King Charles III has left fans stunned with his delightful move after bumping into them on a walk around the grounds of Dumfries House.



The 75-year-old wished Alice Ryce a happy birthday and shook her hand in a clip shared online, saying: "Many congratulations."



The cancer-stricken monarch's social media team wrote: "The King gave Alice Ryce the surprise of her life."

Reacting to the King's video and message, one fan wrote: "I love King Charles. He has always been a beautiful caring man. And wants to save our planet. They called him mad for talking to plants. And lets not forget he was an original with the farmers to grow food for self containing communities. Very smart man. We need him at the table of making this world better. Cheers and Happy Birthday Alice. Many happy returns."

One fan reacted: "What a lovely surprise for Alice."



Another responded with comments: "Probably the best birthday present ever!"

"A walk through the beautiful gardens and an unexpected, kind birthday greeting! A lovely day all around!," wrote another fan in appreciation of monarch's heartfelt gesture.



On Friday, the King visited Dumfries House to listen to "deeply moving" accounts from two men who shared how his charity transformed their lives after they became entangled in violence.



Accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, he held discussions with ambassadors and representatives from the King's Trust.