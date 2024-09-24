Johnny Depp explains why he decided to direct ‘Modi’

Johnny Depp opens up about directing ‘Modi’

Johnny Depp has recently explained why he decided to direct Modi.



Speaking with Variety ahead of its world premiere at Spain’s San Sebastian Film Festival on September 24, Depp said, “Modigliani was, of course, one of the great contemporary artists of all time. But he also represented an era and point of view where new possibilities still existed. His vision fascinates me.”



The Pirates of the Caribbean actor told the outlet, “He doggedly walked to the beat of his own drum, and possessed a natural allergy for convention during a time where the norm was being openly challenged across every medium.”

“It would be foolish not to admit that everything Modigliani ever stood for, and continues to stand for, resonates deeply within me,” remarked the 61-year-old.

Depp stated, “I feel immensely fortunate to be given the opportunity to, along with a sublime cast and crew, capture his world in three days.”

Modi's cast also features Al Pacino, who produced the movie. Pacino was the first one who spoke with Depp about making a movie about Modigliani while he and his team were shooting the 1997 movie Donnie Brasco.

Depp's IN.2 production company executive Stephen Malit also told Variety, “Pacino recognised that Johnny was the right director because he has the sensibility and sensitivity of an artist.”

“Johnny was quite surprised, humbled and a bit blown away that Al was asking him to direct this,” explained the Stephen.

The company’s executive mentioned, “He wasn’t expecting anyone to ask him to direct a film at that particular moment.”

“I think Johnny really didn’t believe it was even happening until he landed on set,” added Stephen.