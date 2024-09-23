Prince Harry sends important message to William, Kate after surprise appearance

Prince Harry makes statement after William, Kate's surprise appearance

Prince Harry, who made solo rip to New York, has seemingly sent a message to Prince William and Princess Kate with his latest statement at the Princess Diana awards in New York.

The Duke of Sussex opened up on what gives him courage during his speech at the event, which took place hours after William and Kate's latest outing.

Harry has seemingly decided to follow in Kate and William's footsteps as he turned his focus on mental health and climate change.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have recently unveiled a personally funded initiative to enhance mental health support.

William and Kate have consistently supported initiatives to improve mental well-being. Their latest endeavour aims to enhance mental health outcomes in rural communities.

Future King William recently said: "It’s time that everyone speaks up and really feels very normal about mental health, it’s the same as physical health."

The Duke of Sussex seemingly accepted his brother's message as he made an emotional speech at the 14th Concordia Annual Sumit in support of The Diana Award on Monday.



Harry, in his speech, said: "I applaud you for having the confidence to be on this stage. I know my mother would be incredibly proud of you guys. Your activism is true to how my mother lived her life.



The Duke said: "I have said it before years ago and I'll say it again. The younger generation is what gives me hope. The courage you have gives me hope.

"Everyone of us needs courage to move the dial in this world, probably more than ever.

King Charles estranged son seemingly sent as message to his royal relatives with his remarks, saying: "We need to listen and act on what you say because it is your future that will be stolen and that is unacceptable."