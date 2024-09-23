Justin Bieber's Father-in-Law reacts to controversial relationship with Diddy: 'Stay vigilant'

Justin Bieber's father-in-law sends cryptic warning to him.

Justin Bieber's father-in-law, Stephen Baldwin, has sparked curiosity with a cryptic TikTok video in light of troubling news surrounding the singer's relationship with his former mentor, Sean "Diddy" Combs.



In the video, Baldwin shared with his 103,000 followers, "You have heard the expression the calm before the storm. There is always a calm before the storm, but then there’s another calm after the storm."

He elaborated, "There’s a calm and then a storm, and then another calm, and in that latter calm is the preparation for... the next storm."

While Baldwin did not specify what he was referring to, his message follows the resurfacing of footage showing Bieber with Diddy, who was recently arrested on serious charges.

Social media users are expressing their discomfort over resurfaced footage of Sean Combs documenting a "48 hours" stay with a then-15-year-old Justin Bieber, labeling the video as "creepy."

In the clip, Diddy, who is 24 years older than Bieber, states, "He's having 48 hours with him, where we hanging out and what we're doing we can't really disclose."

He has also been accused of inducing female victims and male sex workers into drugged-up, sometimes days-long sex performances referred to as 'Freak Offs.'

Justin Bieber, now is reportedly feeling deeply "disturbed" by the recent news of "Diddy" Combs’ arrest on sex-trafficking charges, leading him to withdraw from the public eye.

An insider spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com, revealing that the new dad is struggling to come to terms with the harrowing allegations, particularly as he collaborated with Diddy less than a year ago.

The source described Bieber as being "thrown" by the situation, stating, "Bieber is so disturbed by the Diddy news and is unwilling to process it or discuss it, so he has shut off."