Hayden Panettiere breaks silence on now-viral controversial interview

Hayden Panettiere addresses her slurred speech interview

Hayden Panettiere has recently broken her silence on now-viral “slurred speech” interview



On September 22, Hayden took to Instagram to address her controversial interview where her speech appeared slurred.

In the caption, the former child star wrote, “I would like to take a moment to address the controversy surrounding an interview I recently completed with PEOPLE Magazine.”

“It’s unfathomable that I’m even in this position, but I feel forced to address it in a space where I won’t be criticized for how fast or slow I speak,” continued the 35-year-old.

Hayden explained, “I hadn’t slept for two days prior to the shoot due to one of my dogs who was recovering from an emergency surgical procedure. It was an eight-hour shoot followed by an on-camera interview that was supposed to last for one hour.”

Reflecting on her mannerism in her interview, Hayden said, “The interview started well, and for the record. Its beginning is not included in the version PEOPLE Magazine posted. I was exhausted.”

“My rep stopped the interview early as it became obvious that I was fading —especially as the subject matter became heavier,” she remarked.

Hayden revealed she’s still in the process of grief months after her brother’s death in 2023.

“Grief looks different on everyone. Whether or not I am on medication is none of anyone’s business and is between me and my doctor. I am doing interviews to promote my new film because I am proud of it,” stated the Nashville actress.

Hayden also expressed her concerns about “toxicity of social media”, writing, “The real issue here is the toxicity of social media, and a news cycle that is driven by click bait.”



The actress further said, “Mental health is so important, and I hope those reading this now understand that what you say hiding behind a computer screen can have a detrimental impact on someone.”

“For those of you who have come to my defense amidst this chaos I am so grateful. Like I’ve said before, I am a work in progress. We all are,” concluded Hayden.