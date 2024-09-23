Demi Moore regretfully recalls 'crazy' postpartum workout routine

The actress admitted she regretted 'what I did to myself' because of the pressure to lose weight

Demi Moore regrets putting her postpartum body through so much in the name of bouncing back after giving birth to her second daughter, Scout Willis, in 1991.

During an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the 61-year-old actress revealed that she embarked on a gruelling workout regimen while filming Indecent Proposal, biking 60 miles daily.

Living in Malibu with then-husband Bruce Willis, Moore, 61, would bike 30 miles to and from work every day while managing new motherhood.

“I was feeding her through the night, getting up in the dark with a trainer... then shooting a full day,” Moore shared. She recalled that Scout was just five or six months old at the time.

The Ghost star admitted she placed unrealistic expectations on herself, sharing, "I put so much pressure on myself... I did have experiences of being told to lose weight. And all of those, while they may have been embarrassing, it’s what I did to myself because of that.”

Reflecting on her postpartum journey, she called the idea of snapping back into shape “crazy, so ridiculous.” However, at the time it meant “everything” to her.

Moore and Bruce Willis share three daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, and continue to support each other through Bruce’s battle with frontotemporal dementia.