Corinne Foxx marries Joe Hooten, Jamie Foxx walks daughter down aisle

Jamie Foxx’s eldest daughter Corinne Foxx just got married to Joe Hooten, and the father walked her daughter down the aisle, on Saturday night.



Garcelle Beauvais, the Blame It singer’s ex Jamie Foxx Show co-star, took to Instagram to share a glimpse from the intimate wedding in a now-deleted carousal post.

“Last night we got to witness & celebrate the love of @corinnefoxx and @joe.hooten,” the 57-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote in the caption of the post.

“Your love & respect for each other is palpable, Corinne you looked stunning,” she added.

In one of the pictures, Jamie, who looked dashing in an enduring black tux, was sentimental as he held his daughter's arm while leading her down the aisle to the groom.

Corinne, who looked stunning in a white off-the-shoulder gown with a floral motif, smiled while holding a bunch of white flowers.

Beauvais also posted a shot of the Beat Shazam co-hosts doing a father-daughter dance later in the evening, as well as one of her snaps posing with Jamie and his girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp.