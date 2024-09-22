Princess Kate sends emotional message after cancer update

The royal couple later contacted Roberts again after learning she was in remission

Princess Kate sent a “really lovely” message to Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts following her health update.

Roberts shared that the Princess of Wales reached out after she received the all-clear from cancer.

The 45-year-old Radio 1 presenter, who participated in the London Marathon for the mental health charity Heads Together in both 2017 and 2018, first met Kate during a 2017 interview about the race, reported GB News.

She described Kate and her husband, Prince William, as “amazing” after her diagnosis of stage 2 bowel cancer in October 2021.

The royal couple later contacted Roberts again after learning she was in remission, sending a heartfelt letter to commend her for sharing her journey.

Roberts expressed her hope that her experience might have helped Kate, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and has since completed a course of chemotherapy.

She told The Mirror: “It’s strange that when I first met William and Catherine, none of us knew what would lay ahead for us.

“So I ran the marathon in 2017 and 2018 for their mental health charity, and we didn't know what was in the future.

“But how strange that we're all connected now in that sense.

“They were amazing when I first got diagnosed, and when I got declared cancer-free, they wrote to me, saying: ‘Thank you for sharing your story, because it’s going to help so many other people and inspire them.' They were just really lovely.

“Catherine going through what she has been through just shows they mean what they say because she is sharing her story and she doesn’t need to.

“And you never know, maybe in a way, them being a little bit aware of what I've been through helped Catherine. I don't know.

“I hope it did. I really do. I haven’t been in touch because I know when you go in through it, it's hard.

“She will probably have felt overwhelmed with just life - let alone people getting in touch.

“But it's great to see how she's responded and shared her story.”

Roberts added that she considers herself a cancer thriver, not a survivor.