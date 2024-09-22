Princess Anne's honest reaction to the birth of Prince William

Princess Anne's take on becoming aunt to Prince William.

Princess Anne's reaction to the birth of her nephew, Prince William, on June 21, 1982, was anything but conventional.

Just after returning from a trip to New Mexico, Anne was approached by reporters who shared the news of the late Princess Diana’s first child. Her response was stark: “I didn’t know she had one.”

When pressed further about the media frenzy surrounding the new royal baby, she didn’t hold back, simply stating, "Yes."

While the rest of the Royal Family celebrated William's arrival, Anne's comments highlighted her straightforward demeanor.

A Palace insider revealed that her reaction to the birth of Prince William was influenced by the pressures she faced during that time.

With her engagements reportedly quadrupled due to the absence of her brother and sister-in-law, Anne felt the weight of royal responsibilities.

The insider noted, "Anne works very hard and sees her sister-in-law picking up the glory. She’s sick to her back teeth with it all."

Despite her initial response, Anne and William have since developed a close bond.

As a father of three himself, William fondly recalls his aunt's spirit, sharing a charming anecdote on Mike Tindall's podcast about how she would chase her nephews around Balmoral Castle during their childhood.