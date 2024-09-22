Oasis eyes documentary ahead of 2025 record-breaking reunion gigs

Oasis brothers last performed together in 2009

Oasis, the iconic rock band featuring brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, appears to be planning a surprise ahead of their record-breaking reunion gig.

According to the UK’s Sun newspaper, Apple TV+ executives are in talks to produce a documentary capturing this much-anticipated reunion.

The proposed documentary aims to follow in the footsteps of Apple’s award-winning film Get Back, which chronicles the making of the Beatles’ 1970 album Let It Be.

An insider revealed that while Apple faces competition from both Amazon Prime and Netflix, they are determined to secure the brothers’ behind-the-scenes moments leading up to the concerts.

"This is set to be the film of the decade, with Apple TV+ offering significant funding," the source noted.

For the unversed, the Oasis brothers have put their long-standing feud to rest, culminating in a series of record-breaking gigs planned for next summer in the UK.

The band, which hasn’t performed together since 2009, has soared to the top of the UK music charts following the concert announcement.

Oasis is set to perform 17 gigs across the UK and Ireland, starting in Cardiff in July 2025.