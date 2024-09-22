Nick Jonas delights fans with sweet family update on social media

Nick Jonas recently set an example of being a perfect father and husband with a sweet gesture for his family.

On September 21, the 32-year-old singer took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming reel on his account featuring his wife, two-year-old daughter Malti Marie Jonas and glimpses of some happy occasions of his life.

Notably, the video begins with a sweet PDA-filled moment between Jonas and his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra.

Following the video snippets, the Sucker singer showcased his face-timing moment with his daughter, celebrating one of his friend's birthday and some glimpses from his live music concerts.

Jonas captioned his heartwarming reel as, “POV: you open my camera roll.”

The heartwarming video ends with a clip of Chopra and Malti holding hands while walking in a serene area.

Previously, the Baywatch actress has also paid a heartfelt tribute to her husband on his 32nd birthday.

She shared an adorable photo of her family and captioned the post, “Happiest birthday to the best husband and dad. You make all our dreams come true ... everyday ... we love you @nickjonas.”

For the unversed, Jonas and Chopra tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their daughter Malti back in 2022.