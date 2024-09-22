BTS' Jin gives major update on debut solo album

BTS' Jin teases release date of debut solo album

Jin piqued the anticipation of his debut solo album with exciting new updates.

During a recent livestream, Jin, whose real name is Kim Seok-jin, shared with fans that he has already finished recording the upcoming album, his first after three solo tracks.

"It's been a while since we recorded the album. It's September now. The recording of the song ended in early July. August? It ended around the same time," the 31-year-old South Korean rapper and songwriter revealed.

Adding an extra layer to the intrigue, he shared, "I also took an album jacket."

"The final work of the song, the mixing and mastering, is over," the Moon crooner continued.

In addition, Jin hinted that he’ll be releasing his debut album soon, saying, "I've finished a lot of what I can do. It takes time, but it will be out within this year."

The BTS sensation was eager to give a sneak peek of the music from the upcoming album, but he refrained as his label would "freak out," urging fans to wait for a little longer.

Since Jin completed his military services in June, the oldest BTS member have been busy entertaining his fans, with a new album on the way; Run Jin, a spin-off of Run BTS, currently airing; appearance on fan events and other occasions.