Prince William receives seal of approval from key Hollywood figure

Prince William is being praised for his passion project which has been making waves globally leaving a meaningful impact.

The Prince of Wales, who has been a lifelong advocate of protecting the environment, launched the Earthshot Prize in 2020 to find innovative and practical solutions to the greatest environmental challenges.

Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett, who attended the 2023 awards in Singapore, lauded William’s efforts and the awards for recognising “innovations that are not only game changing but rapidly scalable”.

Cate stressed on the importance of taking the responsibility of climate change from common people and to put in on people with influence and power.

She said that it is “really important to recognise that many people are struggling” themselves.

“Climate can feel like yet another burden to take on – that no one individual can make the changes needed to turn things around,” she told The Telegraph.

She also noted that “overwhelming nature of the climate challenge can lead to despair, but we don’t have time for apathy and inaction”, while emphasising that “collectively, we do have power”.

The Earthshot Prize, which is now in its fifth year, awards £1 million annually to five inventors who have come up with new solutions to help save the planet.

“Small actions do add up. The way we consume does add up,” Cate said. “The Prize, I feel, is a real injection of energised hope.”