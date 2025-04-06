‘A Minecraft Movie’ director reveals rare connection with cult classic

A Minecraft Movie director, Jared Hess, also known for his 2004 indie comedy, Napoleon Dynamite, drew parallels from both of his hit production.

Major similarities between the films included, llamas, tater-tots, Idaho setting and washed-up legend.

In conversation with the Variety, Hess looked back on the connections admitting that he didn’t make it necessarily intentional. Rather, it came to him like second nature inspired by his own upbringing in Idaho.

"It’s all very personal," he told the outlet. "It was kind of a convergence of so many things. Llamas are such funny, weird, characters in the game. My mom’s llama was in 'Napoleon Dynamite!'"

Previously, the president of Warner Bros Pictures, Jesse Ehrman praised Hess, on his unique point of view. "Think about somebody who can be funny for young people, but also sophisticated enough for an adult audience."

He added, "Jared is on a really short list. When you think about Napoleon Dynamite, that felt cool and edgy and hysterical, but it was still a PG movie."

One of the lead actors of the film, Jason Momoa revealed that he drew inspiration for his character, Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison.

"The first person I learned Metallica from was the coolest older brother of a friend of a friend," Momoa shared, adding that the friend had Nintendo and other things his mother never allowed at home.

"I want to do all these cool things," he said. "It’s a bunch of different people in my life that I kind of amalgamated."

On the other hand, Jack Black did most of the singing in the film, from a memorable snack-inspired jingle Steve’s Lava Chicken to the heartfelt Ode to Dennis.

The upcoming hi video game adaptation, A Minecraft movie will be released on April 4th, 2025.