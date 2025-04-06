Tina Knowles celebrates Beyoncé, Jay-Z's anniversary with heartfelt post

Tina Knowles is celebrating her daughter Beyoncé's 17th wedding anniversary with Jay-Z, sharing a heartfelt montage on Instagram.

The 71-year-old mother wrote, "Happy 17th anniversary to two of my favorite people in the whole wide world!!!! your love and commitment, and the ability to block out all the outside noises is remarkable," adding, "True love rises above all the bulls---. Enjoy your day."

The montage featured throwback clips of the couple, set to Beyoncé's 2006 ballad Still in Love (Kissing You), which includes lyrics like, "You’re best friend, you’re my husband. You are my doctor, counselor, provider, professor, my everything, and I love you."

Beyoncé and Jay-Z got married on April 4, 2008, after dating since 2000, and have three children together: Blue Ivy, 13, and fraternal twins Rumi and Sir, 7.

Tina Knowles recently opened up about Beyoncé's motherhood, saying, "[Her kids] are always her first priority no matter what else is going on," adding, "Mothers take on the role of being behind the scenes and doing what they can to support. It's nice to be recognized for that."

She also shared her own experience as a mother, saying, "It never ends, which is the best part. I'm still a mom. I'm 71 years old, and my kids are grown, but they still call me first and it's the best feeling in the world."