Elton John on 'Tammy Faye's' Broadway flop: 'America doesn't get irony'

Elton John believes that his musical Tammy Faye failed on Broadway because it was "too political for America."

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, John shared his thoughts on the show's short-lived run, saying, "We put out two musicals recently, one a huge flop in America and the other a huge hit in England."

John compared Tammy Faye to his other musical, The Devil Wears Prada, which is currently a hit in London's West End.

"Tammy Faye came out during the U.S. election, and it’s all about how the integration of church and state ruined America, which Ronald Reagan did," John explained. "It was too political for America. They don’t really get irony."

The musical, which John also produced, closed on December 8 last year, just a few weeks after opening at the Palace Theatre in New York City. Despite earning four Olivier Awards nominations during its run in London's West End, the production received mixed to negative reviews on Broadway.

John had previously expressed his fascination with Tammy Faye, telling The Hollywood Reporter last year that he was "always incredibly fascinated" by her story.

"So when we got the chance to write the musical, I jumped at it, because I love interesting people like that who have had great success and then been banished and lost everything, and then come back because of their faith and because of their belief, and turn the tables."