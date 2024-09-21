Accord inked to strengthen Pakistan-China partnership against terrorism

Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi in a meeting with Chinese Minister for Political and Legal Affairs Chen Mingguo in Islamabad on September 21, 2024. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China on Saturday doubled down on their commitment to security collaboration by agreeing to conduct joint police and paramilitary exercises in either Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) or Xinjiang.

This initiative will see GB police officers receiving training at the Xinjiang Police Academy, boosting their professional capabilities and fostering closer mutual ties.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and a high-level Chinese delegation led by Minister for Political and Legal Affairs Chen Mingguo in Islamabad.

The Chinese delegation included Xinjiang’s Deputy Secretary of the Committee of Parliamentary and Legal Affairs, Executive Director General of Police, and Vice President of Xinjiang Police Academy.

During the meeting, matters related to mutual interest and Pak-China relations, particularly with Xinjiang came under discussion.

Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in various fields, including counter-terrorism, cross-border collaboration, and anti-smuggling.

In this regard, a Pakistani delegation, led by the Federal Secretary of Interior, would soon visit Xinjiang to enhance mutual cooperation.

It was also agreed that comprehensive measures would be taken against terrorism which is a global issue.

Speaking on the occasion, Naqvi said that Xinjiang province was of vital importance for Pakistan in its relations with China. He underscored that besides being Pakistan’s neighbor, we have a 600-kilometer-long border with Xinjiang.

He added that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project also passes through Xinjiang, emphasising that Pakistan wants to completely eliminate smuggling of drugs, arms, and all other goods.

He noted that the visit of the Pakistani delegation to Xinjiang would open new avenues for strengthening mutual cooperation.

For his part, Minister Mingyuo expressed the desire to enhance relations with Pakistan in all fields. He said that terrorism is a common problem, adding that Xinjiang had suffered from it for many years.

He highlighted that Pakistan can benefit from Xinjiang’s experience in counter-terrorism.

In March this year, At least six people including five Chinese nationals were killed after a suicide bomber rammed into the bus transporting the staff working on the Dasu hydropower project in Bisham, Shangla district.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) held banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) responsible for the attack, besides arresting four key terrorists.

This was the second attack in the last three years on Chinese engineers working in the area. In July 2021, 13 people, including 9 Chinese nationals, two Frontier Constabulary personnel and two locals were killed when their coach was bombed in the Dasu area of Kohistan.