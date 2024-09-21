Eric Menendenz blasts Ryan Murphy for 'horrible narrative' in ‘Monsters’

Ryan Murphy's 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' disappointed the subject

Eric Menendez lambasted Ryan Murphy for "vile and appalling character portrayals" of him and his brother Lyle in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.



The Netflix’s true crime anthology series chronicles the case of real-life brothers, Lyle and Erik Menendez, who were convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents, José and Mary Louise "Kitty" Menendez.

Eric expressed his discontent on social media by sharing a statement from his wife Tammi Menendez’s X, formerly Twitter, account.

"I believed we had moved beyond the lies and ruinous character portrayals of Lyle, creating a caricature of Lyle rooted in horrible and blatant lies rampant in the show," he began. weighing in, "I believe Ryan Murphy cannot be this naive and inaccurate about the facts of our lives so as to do this without bad intent."

Eric expressed his disappointment about the way their story is being represented. "It is sad for me to know that Netflix’s dishonest portrayal of the tragedies surrounding our crime has taken the painful truths several steps backward."

Addressing the grounds of males being sexually abused, Eric continued, "So now Murphy shapes his horrible narrative through vile and appalling character portrayals of Lyle and of me and disheartening slander."

The Menendez case and trial became a media sensation in the early 1990s. During their original trial in 1993, the brothers claimed they shot their parents after enduring years of sexual abuse by their father, with their mother being aware of it.

"Is the truth not enough? Let the truth stand as the truth. How demoralising to know that one man with power can undermine decades of progress in shedding light on childhood trauma," Eric added before concluding. "To all those who have reached out and supported me, thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Additionally, Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch portray Lyle and Erik, respectively, in the series, in addition to Javier Bardem as José, Chloë Sevigny as Kitty.