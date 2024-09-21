Dylan O'Brien recalls cringeworthy 'Frozen 2' audition experience

Dylan O'Brien recently appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers, where he shared a hilarious story about his failed audition for Frozen 2.



O'Brien confessed that he didn't have high hopes for landing the role, saying, "I didn't go in thinking I was going to get it because I knew that I probably wasn't going to get it."

He didn't disclose which character he auditioned for but acknowledged that the film required multitalented individuals who could act and sing.

"They're looking for multitalented, multi-hyphenate people who can act and sing," O'Brien explained. "And I didn't check, to be honest, probably either."

The Teen Wolf alum admitted, "I can't sing."

Despite this, O'Brien decided to audition because he doesn't "always feel like a real actor."

Meyers wondered how long it took the casting director to realize singing wasn't O'Brien's forte.

"This poor woman," O'Brien replied. "I remember, actually — this is a specific detail — she asked me, painfully, if I could get to the chorus because she needed to see if I had a certain range."

O'Brien admitted he struggled with the first verse but attempted to reach the chorus.

"I was swimming in the first verse a little bit," he said. "And then I went higher, and it was really bad."

O'Brien recalled the casting director's polite but clear rejection, "She said, 'Thank you for coming in. I think we'd probably need a bit of a stronger singer,' and I was already just nodding, going, 'Yeah, I know.'"

Despite the embarrassing audition, O'Brien looks back on the experience fondly.

"I honestly only remember it fondly," he said.

Meyers quipped, "We wanted you to have closure. Don't you see, Dylan?"

O'Brien responded, "It's made me comfortable, actually. I'm serious!"