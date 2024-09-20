Tom Cruise takes to the skies, arrives at Battersea.

After taking to the skies for his daring stunts in Mission Impossible 8, Tom Cruise is enjoying a well-earned break with some high-powered company.

The Hollywood icon, was all smiles as he touched down at Battersea in his helicopter on Thursday, joined by billionaire pals David Horrocks of INEOS and the chemicals conglomerate’s CFO, John Reece.

Cruise, known for his love of aviation, flew his chopper to the helipad in southwest London before hopping into a waiting car with his business-minded friends.

The action star kept it casual as he headed off for a day of relaxation after wrapping more intense scenes for the upcoming Mission Impossible installment, slated for release in May.

Reece has been a key figure at INEOS since joining as financial director in 2000, and his fortune was valued at £9.1 billion according to The Sunday Times Rich List.

Alongside INEOS’s David Horrocks, Reece joined Cruise on Thursday as they touched down at Battersea in the actor's helicopter, signaling a break from Cruise’s typically high-octane schedule.

Other action-packed scenes for the highly anticipated sequel have been shot across the UK, including Derbyshire, Surrey, and central London landmarks like the Natural History Museum and Westminster Bridge.

Filming for the UK portion of the movie took place between March and December 2022, heightening excitement for its May release.

