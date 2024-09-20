Prince William shares heartfelt message as Kate Middleton marks comeback

Prince William released a delightful video message after his beloved wife, Kate Middleton, marked her return to royal duties after completing chemotherapy.

On September 19, the Prince of Wales shared updates from his trip to Aberdeen, Scotland, for a project close to his heart, Homewards.

In a video, William can be seen addressing the crowd in which he expressed gratitude for the "vital support you provide to those who are experiencing or those who are at risk of experiencing homelessness."

The statement alongside the video reads, "A huge thank you to the incredible homelessness workers and organisations in Aberdeen for your unwavering dedication and tireless efforts."

"Your work in supporting those most vulnerable and commitment to making a difference in the community is truly inspiring. Together we can end homelessness."

It is important to note that William's message came after Princess Kate held a meeting at Windsor Castle which focused on her early childhood project.

The Telegraph reported that the meeting was Catherine's first royal engagement after she announced her positive cancer update in an emotional video.