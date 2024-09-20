Can Jay-Z and other celebs be subpoenaed for Diddy's trial? Expert weighs in

The hip hop mogul was arrested earlier this week and is currently being held without bail

Diddy’s high-profile friends, including Jay-Z, could soon be drawn into his sex trafficking case, legal experts say.

As Sean “Diddy” Combs remains behind bars in New York following his recent arrest, his celebrity inner circle faces potential subpoenas if his sex trafficking case goes to trial, according to former prosecutor Neama Rahmani.

Speaking to The U.S. Sun, Rahmani explained that while Jay-Z and other stars can be subpoenaed as witnesses, they may invoke the Fifth Amendment to avoid self-incrimination.

However, if anyone directly participated in Diddy’s alleged “freak off parties,” they are less likely to be called as witnesses to avoid tainting the prosecution’s case.

Rahmani suggested, “If Jay-Z is just a witness who didn’t participate in the sex acts, he may be subpoenaed at trial. But I don’t think he will be subpoenaed if he was a participant. He’ll either be charged or not called to testify.”

Diddy, 54, is facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution following a wide-ranging indictment.

With decades of influence in the industry, Combs has been closely connected to celebrities like Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Usher, and Justin Bieber. His star-studded 50th birthday in 2019 attracted A-listers such as Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Snoop Dogg.

Jay-Z, a longtime friend of Diddy’s, has so far remained silent on the matter.