Zayn Malik sparks mixed reactions among fans with solo tour plans

Zayn Malik announces first solo tour after One direction exit

Zayn Malik made the most demanded and anticipated announcement yet the fans are a bit disappointed.



On Tuesday, September 17, the former One Direction sensation crashed Jimmy Fallon’s monologue at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, to announce his debut solo tour, STAIRWAY TO THE SKY TOUR 2024, since exiting the band.

However, what made his fans gloomy is that Malik, 31, had just announced the upcoming tour for the U.S. and the U.K.

His fans took to social media with mixed reactions, flooding the comments section of his posts.

While many expressed excitement about flying to another country for his tour, some seemed disheartened, feeling left out.

"Cries in Europe," wrote one fan.

"US and UK only, Zayn? [sad emoji] what about other Europe countries, come to Greece [two sad emoji]," a second fan demanded.

"EUROPE???? ITALYYYYYYY," another exclaimed.

"Crying in Australian because we always miss out [crying emoji]," a fourth fan said.

"ZAYN PLEASE COME TO AUS. IM BEGGINGGGGG," a fifth fan urged.

While some fans were demanding the Dusk till Dawn hitmaker to take his tour to Australia and other European countries, one fan put forward a thought.

"I think he wants to get used to the feel first, then maybe he will add on more tour dates," they wrote, considering the stage anxiety that Malik has been vocal about since his days in One Direction with Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson.

Additionally, Malik, who is slated to kick off his first ever solo tour on October 23, has announced the dates on Wednesday, September 18.