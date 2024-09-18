'Eagles' band songwriter J D Souther passes away aged 78

Eagles band hitmaker John David Souther has passed away at the age of 78 just days after performing on stage.

According to The Mirror, the New Kid in Town songwriter's representatives confirmed Souther’s death to the Los Angeles Times on September 17 and had not given a reason for his sudden passing.

However, after the musician's passing news had gone viral his fans started paying tribute to the singer, who had a long solo career as a musician.

The Sad Café artist’s fans took to their social media and mourned over the his demise. One fan wrote, "This one hurts. He was an intricate part of The Eagles without being an Eagle."

"Sad news. A great songwriter. May he rest in peace," another fan lamented.

Tributes came pouring in across the world from the legendary artist's fans, one devastated fan tweeted, "Another great songwriter has left us. RIP J.D. Souther. He wrote many of the biggest hits by The Eagles."

Reportedly, the 78-year-old musician has also an expected career as a Hollywood actor, he performed roles in movies including Postcards from the Edge, Deadline and My Girl 2.

However, the Falling in Love vocalist also appeared in multiple TV shows such as Thirtysomething in the 1980s.