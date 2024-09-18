King Charles conducts secret talks with key figure amid Harry’s comeback

King Charles conducts secret talks amid Prince Harry’s comeback

King Charles has taken a crucial step after Prince Harry announced his return to the UK.

According to GB News, the monarch held a private call with the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau ahead of his much-anticipated Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

For the unversed, the monarch is all set to visit Australia and Somoa with his wife Queen Camilla in October.

The King of England will convene a meeting with the Prime Minister of Canada and other leaders from Commonwealth countries during the first summit of his reign, scheduled from October 21 to 25.

It is pertinent to mention that no further information about his call to Justin has been released yet.

Notably, it will be King Charles’s first foreign trip since his cancer diagnosis in February.

Earlier, Buckingham Palace said in a statement, "Their Majesties The King and Queen will undertake an Autumn Tour from Friday 18th – Saturday 26th October 2024."

"This will include a Royal Visit to Australia, State Visit to The Independent State of Samoa and attendance at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2024."

Interestingly, Charles's recent move came after the Duke of Sussex shared that he will be visiting London to attend the national 2024 WellChild Awards on September 30.