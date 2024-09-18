‘Peaky Blinders’ creator Steven Knight dishes on new film’s cast: ‘Mindblowing’

Steven Knight spills beans on upcoming 'Peaky Blinders' film starring Oscar winner Cillian Murphy

Steven Knight briefly opened up about his upcoming TV film of the blockbuster Netflix hit Peaky Blinders.

In a conversation with BBC Culture Editor Katie Razzall at The Royal Television Society’s London Convention, Knight 65 gave insight into the stellar cast of the much-anticipated movie, describing it as "mind blowing."

"We’ve announced Rebecca Ferguson, we’ve announced Barry Keoghan, we’ve got some more announcements coming," the film producer and screenwriter added, ramping up the anticipation.

The film follows a six-season series, which starred Oscar winner Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, Joe Cole, Paul Anderson, and Tom Hardy in the leading cast.

In addition to the Oppenheimer star, the movie has so far confirmed that will began filming with Keoghan from Saltburn and Ferguson from Dune.

Although Knight has kept the details for the upcoming movie under wraps, he told the audience at the convention that "It’s set in the Second World War, and it’s really good."

The Academy Award nominee previously shared that he originally envisioned Peaky Blinders as a novel. However, when the project was picked up by Netflix, the series—featuring the Irish star as Birmingham gangster boss Tommy Shelby—garnered critical acclaim.

Additionally, Peaky Blinders was nominated two times and won one time the Best Drama Series award from the BAFTA which is like the UK Emmy's