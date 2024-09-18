Taylor Swift changes stance on past bold claims

Taylor Swift is no longer afraid to speak her mind unlike the beginning of her career

Taylor Swift is opting for a different approach as she makes bold statements in the current politically-charged atmosphere.

In an new clip released of Swift's old interview by 60 Minutes: A Second Look, Swift revealed how she felt about "making decisions" about the country.

“As far as politics and who I want to be making decisions for our country and all that, I don’t really sing about that,” Swift told the platform at the time.

The Tortured Poets Department singer added that melodies and ideas about “economic climate” of the country don’t “fit into a chorus.”

However, the Eras Tour performer has significantly shifted her stance.

At present, the Blank Space popstar has plenty of tracks under her name that reflect her feelings on politics and social issues that she cares about - The Man, You Need to Calm Down, and Only The Young, to name a few.

The Anti-hero hitmaker has come a long way from being a young artist, just growing in fame to a leading figure of the music industry who feels confident in her opinions.

US Vice President Kamala Harris recently gave a nod to the star by playing her hit feminist track The Man at a post-debate party.

This shoutout to Swift came after she endorsed Harris’ election campaign in an Instagram post that garnered a lot of attention and moved Swifties to use take political action.