Dua Lipa’s subtle dig at Taylor Swift for sharing ‘private life’ in songs?

Dua Lipa shares her thoughts on musicians sharing their private in songs

Dua Lipa has recently slammed musicians who share their “private life” in order to attract their fans’ “attention”.



While speaking in a new interview on 60 Minutes, Dua, explained why she avoids singing about her private life.

The musician said, “Some people are just so ruthless with their own private life that they decide to put it all out in a song because they know that it’s going to attract people’s attention.”

Dua stated, “For me, it was always important to make music that people really loved, not because I was putting someone on blast or not because I’m doing it for clickbait at someone else’s expense.”

Some of the fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter and noted that Dua Lipa took a subtle dig at Taylor Swift with her criticism.

“Yah I’m gonna go out on a limb and say that this was a thinly veiled, albeit harmless, shot at Taylor Swift,” one wrote.

Another user said, “Def is. And it’s a fair statement. I say this as a Swift fan'. Not thinly veiled whatsoever.”

“I’ll be glad when Swift crashes and burns. Take a look at Madonna - that’s Swiftie’s future.”

A third user remarked, “Wait, how did she manage to get away with that without a backlash from the Swifties'; 'Nothing thinly veiled here.”

“Hasn't Dua Lipa always been about showing veiled disrespect towards Taylor Swift? I would say she's the Katy Perry 2.0 in the Swiftverse,” said a fourth user.

For the unversed, Taylor is known to give reference of her past relationships in the songs and even now, she hinted at her breakup with her former boyfriend Joe Alwyn on her album, The Tortured Poets Department.