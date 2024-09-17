Prince Andrew takes sigh of relief after King Charles forgiving act

King Charles seemingly left his son Prince William upset after he made a major decision in Prince Andrew's favour.

As reported by The Mirror, the monarch "overruled" the Prince of Wales as he asked him to drive his uncle to the church during Balmoral holidays.

It is important to note that the 'disgraced' Duke is not an active member of the royal family over his involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein controversy.

William has reportedly maintained distance from the Duke of York since then. However, the future King of England alongside his wife Princess Kate drove with him to Crathie Kirk situated near Balmoral Castle on Charles's order.

The source claimed the monarch's decision must be a "major boost in the York camp towards the Duke’s rehabilitation."

Moreover, an insider revealed that Andrew must be on cloud nine as he garnered public support from the royal family despite his ongoing Royal Residence feud with King Charles. "It’s more than he (Andrew) could have wished for," the source added.



For the unversed, the monarch has pulled out the security from his brother's current royal residence after Andrew denied leaving the massive mansion.