Hugh Grant opens up about playing a villain in ‘Heretic’

Hugh Grant reflects on playing a villain in 'Heretic'

Hugh Grant has recently revealed what he thinks about playing a villain in a new movie, Heretic.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Music And Lyrics actor said, “Let's face it, no one wants me to play the romantic lead anymore and thank God they don't.”

“Villains have usually got a facade, and this is a very good example of that facade being important to how the story is told,” he continued.

Reflecting on latest horror-thriller’s plotline, the Notting Hill actor stated, “It would've been obviously all wrong if, from the moment I'd answered the door to Sophie and Chloe, I'd been demonstrably psychotic and evil. A slow reveal is the key. And in this case, really as slow as possible.”

Hugh mentioned, “Every actor really prefers to play baddies.”

“I think you'd be hard pushed to find an actor or actress who says, 'I just like playing nice people.' They're tough and they're always borderline boring. They're very difficult, nice people or heroes,” noted the actor.

Hugh told the outlet, “There always seems to be more juice in an evil character. It's a fascinating discussion about why that is and why audiences, from the beginning of time, have always latched onto the villains sometimes when they don't really latch onto the good guy.”

“So, it's always tempting for an actor,” remarked the actor.

Dishing out details about his character in the new movie, Hugh explained, “Very often, the answers to those questions lead off into areas of his past. I jot those down and I create a vast kind of backstory and biography for the character.”

“I talk about it with the writers, the directors, so that nothing is ever said or done just because it's written. I kind of know why he's doing it,” added the actor.