Balochistan minister Sardar Sarfaraz Chakar Domki passes away

An image showing Balochistan Municipal Minister Sardar Sarfaraz Chakar Domki. — Facebook/Chief Sardar Mir Chakar Khan Domki

QUETTA: Sardar Sarfaraz Chakar Domki, Balochistan's municipal minister, passed away on Monday at the age of 55 in Karachi after battling a lung and kidney disease.

The body of Sarfaraz, who had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi for the past 10 days, will be shifted to Lehri in Balochistan's Sibbi district today for burial in his family's native ancestral graveyard, said his brother Sardar Hair Bayar Khan Domki.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep sorrow and grief over Sarfaraz's death, extending condolences to the bereaved family.

He said: "In this time of sorrow, my sympathies are with the bereaved family members of Sardar Sarfaraz Domki."

Chief Minister of Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti also expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the late minister, remembering him as "a shrewd, reliable politician and a tribal figure".

"Sarfraz Chakar Domki always played a positive role in the political and tribal system of Balochistan and was an active member of the Balochistan cabinet," Bugti said.

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah also expressed sorrow over the provincial minister's death. "Sarfaraz's services for PPP will always be remembered."

Who was Sarfaraz Chakar Domki?



Sarfraz, who was elected to the Balochistan Assembly from PB-8 in Sibbi on a Pakistan Peoples Party-Parliamentarians (PPP-P) ticket, was a prominent figure as the chief of the Domki tribe in Balochistan.

He won the 2024 Balochistan Assembly election by securing 27,677 votes as a PPP-P candidate.

He had previously served in the Balochistan Assembly as the provincial minister of Balochistan for Labour and Management in a tenure spanning from August 2018 to August 2023.

Earlier, he also served as the provincial minister for Culture, Archives, and Tourism in 2018 for a brief period from August 30 to September 8.

Domki was a prominent political figure in the Balochistan Assembly since 2013.