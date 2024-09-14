'Ginny & Georgia' taps Ty Doran, Noah Lamanna for season 3

Ty Doran and Noah Lamanna will be appear in recurring roles in 'Ginny & Georgia' season 3

The Netflix hit series Ginny & Georgia has booked Ty Doran and Noah Lamanna to star in the third season.



According to Deadline, the Manifest actor and Lamanna, 33, will be in recurring roles in the upcoming season.

Doran, 26, will play Wolfe, a laid-back guy in Ginny’s poetry class who dislikes poetry.

The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds actor will play a super bright skateboarder who is friends with Marcus and Silber.

The two newly announced actors have joined the returning cast, including Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry, who have chronicled the complicated mother-daughter duo Ginny and Georgia.

In addition, Chelsea Clark (Norah), Diesel La Torraca (Austin), Felix Mallard (Marcus), Jennifer Robertson (Ellen), Katie Douglas (Abby), Nathan Mitchell (Zion), Sara Waisglass (Max), Scott Porter (Paul) and Raymond Ablack (Joe)will reprise their roles.

Created by Sarah Lampert, Ginny & Georgia follows Georgia Miller, her teen daughter, Ginny Miller, and her youngest son Austin as they move to a town in Massachusetts to take a fresh start after Georgia’s husband dies.

In the second season, Ginny grapples with the shocking realisation that her mother is a murderer. Confronted with the truth that her step-dad, Kenny, didn't die of natural causes, but Georgia killed him to protect her.

Additionally, more details on Ginny & Georgia season three will be released later.