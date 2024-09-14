Jax Taylor didn’t knew he was a ‘narcissist’ before this

Jax Taylor on being a 'narcissist'

Jax Taylor revealed he had “no idea” he was a “narcissist” unless he went to seek in-patient mental health treatment amid his divorce from Brittany Cartwright.

On Friday's episode of his When Reality Hits podcast, the Vanderpump Rules alum answered listeners' questions about his 30-day time in rehab.

Taylor openly said “yes” during the conversation when asked if he would consider himself a textbook narcissist.

The reality TV star stated that he "learnt probably five new terms" that he had "never heard" of prior to beginning treatment in July.

“I’ve done them all for years and I had no idea,” he explained.

“I am a narcissist, yes,” he continued. “I breadcrumb, I love bomb [and also] gaslighting. I’m missing some but I do all these things. I had no idea there were terms for these things.”

The Valley cast member committed that he will “look up the definition” for several terms to improve.

“So yes, I have to humble myself and say, ‘Do you think you’re a narcissist?’ And I do,” he said. “I don’t know how I became one. [But] I do believe I’m a narcissist.”

However, the reality TV star, who suffers from bipolar and post-traumatic stress disorder, stated that no doctor has confirmed his self-assessment.

“I am not a doctor, so I can’t say that for sure,” he added. “But by just looking up the definition, I have to agree.”

He continued, “And I’ve been this person for years and I had no idea. I was never held accountable for my actions for many, many years until recently — until people have had enough.”