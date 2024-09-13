Zara Tindall shares timeless fashion tips from Princess Anne

The 43-year-old had a packed schedule at the Burghley Horse Trials last week

Zara Tindall has shared the enduring fashion advice she gained from her mother, Princess Anne.



The 43-year-old had a packed schedule at the Burghley Horse Trials last week, and on the second-to-last day, she took time out to attend the launch party for Fairfax and Favor's new collaboration with Musto, a brand she represents, reported GB News.

In a conversation with sports broadcaster Nicole Brown to mark the launch, Zara discussed the project and the roots of her style.

"I'm very lucky to have been in the Musto family for such a long time," the mother of three revealed.

"I think my mother (Princess Anne) probably introduced us to Musto, but it was always a staple of our wardrobes."

The outerwear brand is renowned for its weather-resistant styles, and Fairfax and Favor has introduced a new four-piece coat collection.

Zara mentioned that she plans to wear pieces from this collection while watching her three children—Mia, 10, Lena, 6, and Lucas, 3—compete in sports throughout the winter.

The Princess Royal, who has influenced her daughter's fashion sense, serves as the president of the UK Fashion and Textile Association.

During an interview concluding her three-day visit to Sri Lanka in January, Princess Anne emphasised the importance of adopting a more sustainable approach to fashion.

"You go through the phase when fashion was very structured and people followed fashion, but you had tailors and dressmakers who absolutely fundamentally made that, but you could also alter it because they had the skills to do so," King Charles' sister remarked.

"Now you've got instant fashion which you then throw away, you don’t alter it because it wouldn’t be worthwhile.

"So whether we’ve got to relearn those skills, go back and say 'actually, we need materials that can do more than one evolution of fashion'".

Zara has followed her mother’s example by re-wearing her outfits. In June, the King’s niece donned her Laura Green dress once again at a Buckingham Palace garden party, a dress she had previously worn to Royal Ascot in 2022.

Additionally, Zara recycled her LK Bennett coat at the Cheltenham Festival last October, having first worn it on Christmas Day at Sandringham the previous year.