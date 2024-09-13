Kate Middleton gets candid on life's unpredictability in touching message

Princess Kate opened up about the pleasure of little things in life as she completed her preventative chemotherapy.



The Princess of Wales released a health update video earlier this week, sharing a delightful news with her well-wishers.

In her video, Catherine emphasized the significance of small things in life and the fragility of life itself.

Cameron Walker, GB News' royal correspondent discussed the message behind the Princess' cancer update with co-host Svar Nanan-Sen.

"[Kate] is not quite out of the woods yet," shared Cameron. The royal exert added, "So far the video gave a real intimate insight into what she's kind of been going through in terms of her recovery over the last nine months, and it involved some very special people in the princess's life."

Moreover, Svar pointed out Kate's significant comment in the video that "life can change in an instant," by saying that the future Queen must have felt "fragile" during her cancer fight.

He continued, "I think when you get diagnosed with something like cancer, it can come as a shock and to not just you, but the people around you."

It is important to note that Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024. After that, the Princess underwent preventative chemotherapy which kept her away from the public eye.