Katy Perry's fiancé wins hearts with adorable act of love

Katy Perry's fiance wins hearts with heartfelt gesture

Katy Perry’s fiancé Orlando Bloom garners attention as he introduces her by her birth name in a love-filled MTV VMAs Speech.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star had the honor of calling the love of his life on stage to collect an award for her countless iconic music videos.

Bloom said on stage as he called her by her name at New York’s UBS Arena, "Give it up for our newest Video Vanguard, Katheryn Hudson, Katy Perry”

Reflecting on his relationship with the American Idol judge, he further added, "You fell in love with her as Katy Perry, I fell in love with her as Katheryn Hudson," he added. "You know her as a global superstar who brings love, light and her unique sense of humor into every song she writes and every music video she creates."

The actor claimed that since he has known Perry as a mother and a partner for a long time now, Bloom is aware of her true strengths.

The Roar singer, who accepted the 2024 MTV VMAs Video Vanguard Award on September 11, expressed gratitude to her partner, Bloom, and their four-year-old daughter, Daisy, for helping her stay grounded and inspiring her to deliver her best work.

For the unversed, the 39-year-old performed a medley of her many hits, including Teenage Dream, E.T., Dark Horse, and California Girls.