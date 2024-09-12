Prince William takes sigh of relief after receiving good news from US

Prince William, who allegedly does not want Prince Harry to return to the royal family again, is said to be happy with Harry's big win in the US.

"The Prince of Wales, who's concerned about Harry and Meghan's alleged attempt to exploit their royal connections, has taken a sigh of relief after receiving good news about Harry's visa case in the US," a source has clamed.

It emerges after a case surrounding Harry's US visa status has been terminated quietly by Judge Carl J. Nichols, bringing the saga to a close.



Royal commentator Michael Cole explained: "Judge Carl Nichols has sealed the file on his application to have residence in the United States."



Another royal commentator Wyatt, citing a palace source, previously wrote in Telegraph column about the William and Harry' relationship, "It is William who was often the difficult one, and it is William who is preventing his father from having a proper reconciliation with Harry."

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams believes Harry and Meghan's royal rift 'may never be repaired, adding: "The biggest casualty was trust. It is unsurprising that King Charles and William no longer trust Harry and Meghan."

Cole, in talks with GB News, explained that this is an important decision for Harry's future in California, where his daughter Lilibet was born.



However, he admitted: "If he were to be refused an extension of his visa to remain, the question would arise, where would he go?

"Back to Canada, where he was before, or back to this country? Of course he could do that but it's a difficult situation for him. It's a move forward and definitely a win for Team Sussex."

The case had taken on additional significance in light of the upcoming US Presidential election, with Donald Trump suggesting he could deport Harry if elected in November.