Lenny Kravitz dedicates 2024 MTV VMA win to late mother

Lenny Kravitz last attended the VMAs together with his mother 31 years ago

Lenny Kravitz dedicated his latest win at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards to his late mother, Roxie Roker.



During the Wednesday, September 11, award ceremony, the 60-year-old singer-songwriter earned the best rock accolade for his song Human.

According to People, he celebrated the latest win by giving shout-out to his beloved mother, who died at the age of 66 in 1995 due to cancer.

"Wow. This is incredible. I am so grateful. Thirty-one years ago, my mother was with me at an award show, was at the VMAs, so I dedicate this to her," the Again vocalist said in a preshow interview on MTV. "I thank God for this journey, this incredible journey. I thank Jesus for life."

Kravitz, who described himself as a "mama’s boy" in his 2020 memoir Let Love Rule, referred to the 1993 MTV Video Awards when he brought his mother as his plus one to the glitzy night.

His mother was famous for her role as Helen Willis in the classic sitcom The Jeffersons.

Kravitz, who had to perform later at the star-studded event, expressed gratitude to his manager, publicist and more, including director Joseph Kahn, who helmed the Human video.