Taylor Swift references 'down bad' with UFO dress at VMAs

Taylor Swift made a fashion statement at the 2024 MTV VMAs by changing into a beaded minidress with a UFO design after arriving at the awards show.
The custom Monse dress, which featured leather straps and a gathered skirt, was paired with a Rainbow K diamond horn earring and had a beaded UFO on the front, referencing her hit song Down Bad from her album The Tortured Poets Department.
The singer-songwriter had previously explained the lyrics of Down Bad on iHeartRadio in April, saying, "Like this girl is abducted by aliens but she wanted to stay with them... And then they drop her off back in her hometown. She’s like, 'Wait, no. Where are you going? I liked it there, it was weird but it was cool, come back.'"
Fans quickly picked up on the reference, calling the outfit change the Down Bad dress.
Earlier, Swift had arrived at the UBS Arena in New York wearing a vamped-up Dior look, consisting of a yellow plaid bustier top, black velvet hot pants, and caged leather gloves.
The Anti-Hero hitmaker completed the look with dramatic glam, messy textured waves, and side-swept bangs, as well as 30-carat Lorraine Schwartz pear shape canary yellow diamond earrings.
Swift is nominated for 10 awards at this year's show, including best collaboration with Post Malone for Fortnight and artist of the year, both of which she won.
