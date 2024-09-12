MTV VMAs 2024: Full winners list

MTV’s 2024 Video Music Awards, which were held at New York’s UBS Arena on Wednesday night, saw the biggest names in the industry gather under one roof.

Hosted by Megan Thee Stallion, the show saw Eminem take the stage, an eye-popping performance by Katy Perry and with Sabrina Carpenter doing a medley. Other performers included Chappell Roan, Fat Joe and DJ Khaled, Halsey and others.

With no surprise, Taylor Swift led the nominations with 12 nods and ended up breaking Beyoncé’s record for most VMA wins with 30 while Bey has 25.

Here is the list of full 2024 VMA winners

Video of the Year

Ariana Grande — we can’t be friends (wait for your love)

Billie Eilish — Lunch

Doja Cat — Paint The Town Red

Eminem — Houdini

SZA — Snooze

Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone — Fortnight

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tyla

Song of Summer

Ariana Grande — we can’t be friends (wait for your love)

Benson Boone — Beautiful Things

Billie Eilish — BIRDS OF A FEATHER

Chappell Roan — Good Luck, Babe!

Charli XCX & Billie Eilish — Guess featuring Billie Eilish

Eminem — Houdini

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar — Like That

GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion — Wanna Be

Hozier — Too Sweet

Kendrick Lamar — Not Like Us

Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen — I Had Some Help

Sabrina Carpenter — Please Please Please

Shaboozey — A Bar Song (Tipsy)

SZA — Saturn

Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone — Fortnight

Tommy Richman — MILLION DOLLAR BABY

VMAs Most Iconic Performance

Beyonce — Love On Top

Eminem — The Real Slim Shady / The Way I Am

Katy Perry — Roar

Lady Gaga — Paparazzi

Madonna — Like A Virgin

Madonna, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Missy Elliott — Like A Virgin / Hollywood

Taylor Swift — You Belong With Me

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Bad Bunny

Eminem

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

Beyonce — TEXAS HOLD ‘EM

Jack Harlow — Lovin On Me

Kendrick Lamar — Not Like Us

Sabrina Carpenter — Espresso

Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone — Fortnight

Teddy Swims — Lose Control

Performance of the Year

Kaliii — Area Codes

GloRilla — Lick or Sum

Benson Boone — In The Stars

Coco Jones — ICU

Victoria Monet — On My Mama

Jessie Murph — Wild Ones

Teddy Swims — Lose Control

Chappell Roan — Red Wine Supernova

Flyana Boss — yeaaa

Laufey — Goddess

LE SSERAFIM — Easy

The Warning — Automatic Sun

Best Group

*NSYNC

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

NCT DREAM

NewJeans

SEVENTEEN

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Twenty One Pilots

Best Collaboration

Drake feat. Sexxy Red & SZA — Rich Baby Daddy

GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion — Wanna Be

Jessie Murph feat. Jelly Roll — Wild Ones

Jung Kook feat. Latto — Seven

Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen — I Had Some Help

Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone — Fortnight

Best Pop

Camila Cabello

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Best Hip-Hop

Drake feat. Sexxy Red & SZA — Rich Baby Daddy

Eminem — Houdini

GloRilla — Yeah Glo!

Gunner — fukumean

Megan Thee Stallion — BOA

Travis Scott feat. Playboi Carti — FE!N

Best R&B

Alicia Keys — Lifeline

Muni Long — Made For Me

SZA — Snooze

Tyla — Water

USHER, Summer Walker, 21 Savage — Good Good

Victoria Monet — On My Mama

Best Alternative

Benson Boone — Beautiful Things

Bleachers — Tiny Moves

Hozier — Too Sweet

Imagine Dragons — Eyes Closed

Linkin Park — Friendly Fire

Teddy Swims — Lose Control (Live)

Best Rock

Bon Jovi — Legendary

Coldplay — feelslikeimfallinginlove

Green Day — Dilemma

Kings of Leon — Mustang

Lenny Kravitz — Human

U2 — Atomic City

Best Latin

Anitta — Mil Veces

Bad Bunny — MONACO

Karol G — MI EX TENIA RAZON

Myke Towers — LALA

Peso Pluma & Anitta — BELLAKEO

Rauw Alejandro — Touching The Sky

Shakira & Cardi B — Punteria

Best K-Pop

Jung Kook feat. Latto — Seven

Lisa — Rockstar

NCT DREAM — Smoothie

NewJeans — Super Shy

Stray Kids — LALALALA

TOMORROW X TOGETHER — Deja Vu

Best Afrobeats

Ayra Starr feat. Giveon — Last Heartbreak Song

Burna Boy — City Boys

Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay — Sensational

Tems — Love Me JeJe

Tyla — Water

USHER, Pheelz — Ruin

Video for Good

Alexander Stewart — if you only knew

Billie Eilish — What Was I Made For?

Coldplay — feelslikeimfallinginlove

Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll — Best For Me

RAYE — Genesis.

Tyler Childers — In Your Love

Best Trending Video

Beyonce — TEXAS HOLD ‘EM

Camila Cabello feat. Playboi Carti — I LUV IT

Chappell Roan — Hot To Go!

Charli XCX — Apple

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba — Mamushi

Tinashe — Nasty

Best Direction

we can’t be friends (wait for your love) — Ariana Grande

Tiny Moves — Bleachers

Houdini — Eminem

BOA — Megan Thee Stallion

Please Please Please — Sabrina Carpenter

Fortnight — Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone

Best Cinematography

we can’t be friends (wait for your love) — Ariana Grande

Von dutch — Charli XCX

Illusion — Dua Lipa

Obsessed — Olivia Rodrigo

Touching The Sky — Rauw Alejandro

Fortnight — Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone

Best Visual Effects

the boy is mine — Ariana Grande

Houdini — Eminem

Selfish — Justin Timberlake

BOA — Megan Thee Stallion

get him back! — Olivia Rodrigo

Fortnight — Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone

Best Choreography

Tiny Moves — Bleachers

Houdini — Dua Lipa

Rockstar — LISA

Touching The Sky — Rauw Alejandro

greedy — Tate McRae

Rush — Troye Sivan

Best Art Direction

360 — Charli XCX

Rockstar — LISA

BOA — Megan Thee Stallion

bad idea right? — Olivia Rodrigo

Please Please Please — Sabrina Carpenter

Fortnight — Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone

Best Editing