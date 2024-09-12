MTV VMAs 2024: Full winners list
MTV’s 2024 Video Music Awards, which were held at New York’s UBS Arena on Wednesday night, saw the biggest names in the industry gather under one roof.
Hosted by Megan Thee Stallion, the show saw Eminem take the stage, an eye-popping performance by Katy Perry and with Sabrina Carpenter doing a medley. Other performers included Chappell Roan, Fat Joe and DJ Khaled, Halsey and others.
With no surprise, Taylor Swift led the nominations with 12 nods and ended up breaking Beyoncé’s record for most VMA wins with 30 while Bey has 25.
Here is the list of full 2024 VMA winners Video of the Year Ariana Grande — we can’t be friends (wait for your love) Billie Eilish — Lunch Doja Cat — Paint The Town Red Eminem — Houdini SZA — Snooze Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone — Fortnight Best New Artist Benson Boone Chappell Roan Gracie Abrams Shaboozey Teddy Swims Tyla Song of Summer Ariana Grande — we can’t be friends (wait for your love) Benson Boone — Beautiful Things Billie Eilish — BIRDS OF A FEATHER Chappell Roan — Good Luck, Babe! Charli XCX & Billie Eilish — Guess featuring Billie Eilish Eminem — Houdini Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar — Like That GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion — Wanna Be Hozier — Too Sweet Kendrick Lamar — Not Like Us Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen — I Had Some Help Sabrina Carpenter — Please Please Please Shaboozey — A Bar Song (Tipsy) SZA — Saturn Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone — Fortnight Tommy Richman — MILLION DOLLAR BABY VMAs Most Iconic Performance Beyonce — Love On Top Eminem — The Real Slim Shady / The Way I Am Katy Perry — Roar Lady Gaga — Paparazzi Madonna — Like A Virgin Madonna, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Missy Elliott — Like A Virgin / Hollywood Taylor Swift — You Belong With Me Artist of the Year Ariana Grande Bad Bunny Eminem Sabrina Carpenter SZA Taylor Swift Song of the Year Beyonce — TEXAS HOLD ‘EM Jack Harlow — Lovin On Me Kendrick Lamar — Not Like Us Sabrina Carpenter — Espresso Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone — Fortnight Teddy Swims — Lose Control Performance of the Year Kaliii — Area Codes GloRilla — Lick or Sum Benson Boone — In The Stars Coco Jones — ICU Victoria Monet — On My Mama Jessie Murph — Wild Ones Teddy Swims — Lose Control Chappell Roan — Red Wine Supernova Flyana Boss — yeaaa Laufey — Goddess LE SSERAFIM — Easy The Warning — Automatic Sun Best Group *NSYNC Coldplay Imagine Dragons NCT DREAM NewJeans SEVENTEEN TOMORROW X TOGETHER Twenty One Pilots Best Collaboration Drake feat. Sexxy Red & SZA — Rich Baby Daddy GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion — Wanna Be Jessie Murph feat. Jelly Roll — Wild Ones Jung Kook feat. Latto — Seven Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen — I Had Some Help Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone — Fortnight Best Pop Camila Cabello Dua Lipa Olivia Rodrigo Sabrina Carpenter Tate McRae Taylor Swift Best Hip-Hop Drake feat. Sexxy Red & SZA — Rich Baby Daddy Eminem — Houdini GloRilla — Yeah Glo! Gunner — fukumean Megan Thee Stallion — BOA Travis Scott feat. Playboi Carti — FE!N Best R&B Alicia Keys — Lifeline Muni Long — Made For Me SZA — Snooze Tyla — Water USHER, Summer Walker, 21 Savage — Good Good Victoria Monet — On My Mama Best Alternative Benson Boone — Beautiful Things Bleachers — Tiny Moves Hozier — Too Sweet Imagine Dragons — Eyes Closed Linkin Park — Friendly Fire Teddy Swims — Lose Control (Live) Best Rock Bon Jovi — Legendary Coldplay — feelslikeimfallinginlove Green Day — Dilemma Kings of Leon — Mustang Lenny Kravitz — Human U2 — Atomic City Best Latin Anitta — Mil Veces Bad Bunny — MONACO Karol G — MI EX TENIA RAZON Myke Towers — LALA Peso Pluma & Anitta — BELLAKEO Rauw Alejandro — Touching The Sky Shakira & Cardi B — Punteria Best K-Pop Jung Kook feat. Latto — Seven Lisa — Rockstar NCT DREAM — Smoothie NewJeans — Super Shy Stray Kids — LALALALA TOMORROW X TOGETHER — Deja Vu Best Afrobeats Ayra Starr feat. Giveon — Last Heartbreak Song Burna Boy — City Boys Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay — Sensational Tems — Love Me JeJe Tyla — Water USHER, Pheelz — Ruin Video for Good Alexander Stewart — if you only knew Billie Eilish — What Was I Made For? Coldplay — feelslikeimfallinginlove Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll — Best For Me RAYE — Genesis. Tyler Childers — In Your Love Best Trending Video Beyonce — TEXAS HOLD ‘EM Camila Cabello feat. Playboi Carti — I LUV IT Chappell Roan — Hot To Go! Charli XCX — Apple Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba — Mamushi Tinashe — Nasty Best Direction we can’t be friends (wait for your love) — Ariana Grande Tiny Moves — Bleachers Houdini — Eminem BOA — Megan Thee Stallion Please Please Please — Sabrina Carpenter Fortnight — Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone Best Cinematography we can’t be friends (wait for your love) — Ariana Grande Von dutch — Charli XCX Illusion — Dua Lipa Obsessed — Olivia Rodrigo Touching The Sky — Rauw Alejandro Fortnight — Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone Best Visual Effects the boy is mine — Ariana Grande Houdini — Eminem Selfish — Justin Timberlake BOA — Megan Thee Stallion get him back! — Olivia Rodrigo Fortnight — Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone Best Choreography Tiny Moves — Bleachers Houdini — Dua Lipa Rockstar — LISA Touching The Sky — Rauw Alejandro greedy — Tate McRae Rush — Troye Sivan Best Art Direction 360 — Charli XCX Rockstar — LISA BOA — Megan Thee Stallion bad idea right? — Olivia Rodrigo Please Please Please — Sabrina Carpenter Fortnight — Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone Best Editing
Mil Veces — Anitta we can’t be friends (wait for your love) — Ariana Grande Houdini — Eminem Rockstar — LISA Espresso — Sabrina Carpenter Fortnight — Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone