MTV VMAs 2024: Full winners list

Taylor Swift led the nominations with 12 nods and ended up breaking Beyoncé’s record for most VMA wins

By Web Desk
September 12, 2024
MTV’s 2024 Video Music Awards, which were held at New York’s UBS Arena on Wednesday night, saw the biggest names in the industry gather under one roof.

Hosted by Megan Thee Stallion, the show saw Eminem take the stage, an eye-popping performance by Katy Perry and with Sabrina Carpenter doing a medley. Other performers included Chappell Roan, Fat Joe and DJ Khaled, Halsey and others.

With no surprise, Taylor Swift led the nominations with 12 nods and ended up breaking Beyoncé’s record for most VMA wins with 30 while Bey has 25.

Here is the list of full 2024 VMA winners

Video of the Year

  • Ariana Grande — we can’t be friends (wait for your love)
  • Billie Eilish — Lunch
  • Doja Cat — Paint The Town Red
  • Eminem — Houdini
  • SZA — Snooze
  • Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone — Fortnight

Best New Artist

  • Benson Boone
  • Chappell Roan
  • Gracie Abrams
  • Shaboozey
  • Teddy Swims
  • Tyla

Song of Summer

  • Ariana Grande — we can’t be friends (wait for your love)
  • Benson Boone — Beautiful Things
  • Billie Eilish — BIRDS OF A FEATHER
  • Chappell Roan — Good Luck, Babe!
  • Charli XCX & Billie Eilish — Guess featuring Billie Eilish
  • Eminem — Houdini
  • Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar — Like That
  • GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion — Wanna Be
  • Hozier — Too Sweet
  • Kendrick Lamar — Not Like Us
  • Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen — I Had Some Help
  • Sabrina Carpenter — Please Please Please
  • Shaboozey — A Bar Song (Tipsy)
  • SZA — Saturn
  • Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone — Fortnight
  • Tommy Richman — MILLION DOLLAR BABY

VMAs Most Iconic Performance

  • Beyonce — Love On Top
  • Eminem — The Real Slim Shady / The Way I Am
  • Katy Perry — Roar
  • Lady Gaga — Paparazzi
  • Madonna — Like A Virgin
  • Madonna, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Missy Elliott — Like A Virgin / Hollywood
  • Taylor Swift — You Belong With Me

Artist of the Year

  • Ariana Grande
  • Bad Bunny
  • Eminem
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • SZA
  • Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

  • Beyonce — TEXAS HOLD ‘EM
  • Jack Harlow — Lovin On Me
  • Kendrick Lamar — Not Like Us
  • Sabrina Carpenter — Espresso
  • Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone — Fortnight
  • Teddy Swims — Lose Control

Performance of the Year

  • Kaliii — Area Codes
  • GloRilla — Lick or Sum
  • Benson Boone — In The Stars
  • Coco Jones — ICU
  • Victoria Monet — On My Mama
  • Jessie Murph — Wild Ones
  • Teddy Swims — Lose Control
  • Chappell Roan — Red Wine Supernova
  • Flyana Boss — yeaaa
  • Laufey — Goddess
  • LE SSERAFIM — Easy
  • The Warning — Automatic Sun

Best Group

  • *NSYNC
  • Coldplay
  • Imagine Dragons
  • NCT DREAM
  • NewJeans
  • SEVENTEEN
  • TOMORROW X TOGETHER
  • Twenty One Pilots

Best Collaboration

  • Drake feat. Sexxy Red & SZA — Rich Baby Daddy
  • GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion — Wanna Be
  • Jessie Murph feat. Jelly Roll — Wild Ones
  • Jung Kook feat. Latto — Seven
  • Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen — I Had Some Help
  • Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone — Fortnight

Best Pop

  • Camila Cabello
  • Dua Lipa
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Tate McRae
  • Taylor Swift

Best Hip-Hop

  • Drake feat. Sexxy Red & SZA — Rich Baby Daddy
  • Eminem — Houdini
  • GloRilla — Yeah Glo!
  • Gunner — fukumean
  • Megan Thee Stallion — BOA
  • Travis Scott feat. Playboi Carti — FE!N

Best R&B

  • Alicia Keys — Lifeline
  • Muni Long — Made For Me
  • SZA — Snooze
  • Tyla — Water
  • USHER, Summer Walker, 21 Savage — Good Good
  • Victoria Monet — On My Mama

Best Alternative

  • Benson Boone — Beautiful Things
  • Bleachers — Tiny Moves
  • Hozier — Too Sweet
  • Imagine Dragons — Eyes Closed
  • Linkin Park — Friendly Fire
  • Teddy Swims — Lose Control (Live)

Best Rock

  • Bon Jovi — Legendary
  • Coldplay — feelslikeimfallinginlove
  • Green Day — Dilemma
  • Kings of Leon — Mustang
  • Lenny Kravitz — Human
  • U2 — Atomic City

Best Latin

  • Anitta — Mil Veces
  • Bad Bunny — MONACO
  • Karol G — MI EX TENIA RAZON
  • Myke Towers — LALA
  • Peso Pluma & Anitta — BELLAKEO
  • Rauw Alejandro — Touching The Sky
  • Shakira & Cardi B — Punteria

Best K-Pop

  • Jung Kook feat. Latto — Seven
  • Lisa — Rockstar
  • NCT DREAM — Smoothie
  • NewJeans — Super Shy
  • Stray Kids — LALALALA
  • TOMORROW X TOGETHER — Deja Vu

Best Afrobeats

  • Ayra Starr feat. Giveon — Last Heartbreak Song
  • Burna Boy — City Boys
  • Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay — Sensational
  • Tems — Love Me JeJe
  • Tyla — Water
  • USHER, Pheelz — Ruin

Video for Good

  • Alexander Stewart — if you only knew
  • Billie Eilish — What Was I Made For?
  • Coldplay — feelslikeimfallinginlove
  • Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll — Best For Me
  • RAYE — Genesis.
  • Tyler Childers — In Your Love

Best Trending Video

  • Beyonce — TEXAS HOLD ‘EM
  • Camila Cabello feat. Playboi Carti — I LUV IT
  • Chappell Roan — Hot To Go!
  • Charli XCX — Apple
  • Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba — Mamushi
  • Tinashe — Nasty

Best Direction

  • we can’t be friends (wait for your love) — Ariana Grande
  • Tiny Moves — Bleachers
  • Houdini — Eminem
  • BOA — Megan Thee Stallion
  • Please Please Please — Sabrina Carpenter
  • Fortnight — Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone

Best Cinematography

  • we can’t be friends (wait for your love) — Ariana Grande
  • Von dutch — Charli XCX
  • Illusion — Dua Lipa
  • Obsessed — Olivia Rodrigo
  • Touching The Sky — Rauw Alejandro
  • Fortnight — Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone

Best Visual Effects

  • the boy is mine — Ariana Grande
  • Houdini — Eminem
  • Selfish — Justin Timberlake
  • BOA — Megan Thee Stallion
  • get him back! — Olivia Rodrigo
  • Fortnight — Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone

Best Choreography

  • Tiny Moves — Bleachers
  • Houdini — Dua Lipa
  • Rockstar — LISA
  • Touching The Sky — Rauw Alejandro
  • greedy — Tate McRae
  • Rush — Troye Sivan

Best Art Direction

  • 360 — Charli XCX
  • Rockstar — LISA
  • BOA — Megan Thee Stallion
  • bad idea right? — Olivia Rodrigo
  • Please Please Please — Sabrina Carpenter
  • Fortnight — Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone

Best Editing

  • Mil Veces — Anitta
  • we can’t be friends (wait for your love) — Ariana Grande
  • Houdini — Eminem
  • Rockstar — LISA
  • Espresso — Sabrina Carpenter
  • Fortnight — Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone