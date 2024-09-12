Halsey channels 1996 Elizabeth Hurley at 2024 MTV VMAs

Halsey and her Versace outfit at 2024 MTV VMAs

Halsey brought back the 1996 vibe to 2024 MTV VMAs carpet on Wednesday, Sept. 11, as she stunned in the Versace dress designed for Elizabeth Hurley 28 years ago.



“This dress was literally a miracle to find,” she said during the pre-show, as per People.

“This dress was designed by Gianni Versace for Elizabeth Hurley in 1996, and it hasn’t been worn since. So from 1996 to me right now, and I’m just living it up. I’m loving it.”

In October 1996, Hurley, who is 59-years-old right now, wore the body-con gown to the grand opening of a Versace boutique in New York City. The figure-hugging sleeveless dress is based on a print of black leopard pattern over a bright red fabric, with shimmering red accents running all over.

Halsey, for her part, kept their bright red hair long and straight, adding a touch of simple makeup, and a muted maroon lip.

The Ego songstress, who uses she/they pronouns, will perform at the VMAs for the first time since 2016, and will perform a new track from her forthcoming album The Great Impersonator, which is slated to come out on Oct. 25.

“I can’t wait,” they said. “I’m really excited.”