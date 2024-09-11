Oprah Winfrey's cameo surprises crowd during Meghan Markle’s speech

Meghan's speech was captured during the opening of a book store in Santa Barbara

During the opening of a new bookstore, Meghan Markle's speech was briefly interrupted by TV host Oprah Winfrey.

The moment, captured by journalist Elizabeth Holmes, shows Winfrey walking in front of Holmes' camera as she attempted to record Meghan’s remarks at the grand opening of Godmothers in Santa Barbara.

In the footage, Meghan stood on a small stage, sharing how the bookstore made her feel a sense of "safety." Shortly after, Oprah quietly entered the room and took a seat in the front row.

Reflecting on the moment on social media, Holmes said: "Meghan had just started speaking and I was really focused on filming that and Oprah was so discreet, so she was in the green room prepping for her panel and then she was seated while Meghan was speaking.

"She came in so quietly that I didn't even realise, I am sat there studiously filming and then all of a sudden it's like Oprah right there, and she is like 'sorry' and I am like no you never need to say sorry. Anyway, surreal."

The royal author captioned the video: "A little wave from OPRAH! (This was the second day of the @godmothersbooks opening weekend festivities.

"Oprah had been in the green room, prepping for her part of the program, and was seated as Meghan was speaking. She slipped in so discreetly I didn’t realise it was her until she was right in front of me. So surreal!)"

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle is reportedly "planning a party" for Prince Harry as he prepares to celebrate a major milestone.

According to insiders, Harry will mark his 40th birthday on September 15, though he is not expected to return to the UK to see his father, King Charles, or his brother, Prince William.

Sources told Page Six that the Duke of Sussex’s birthday celebration will take place in Montecito, California, where the Sussexes reside with their two children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3. The event, organized by Meghan, will feature a close-knit gathering of family and friends.

A source told Us Weekly that Harry “has a small [group] of close friends,” in the US and likes to keep his circle tight for “understandable reasons”.