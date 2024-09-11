Beyonce spills major secret to stay healthy this summer

Beyonce shares she follows strict diet to keep herself healthy

Beyonce has recently spilled the secret to stay healthy this summer.



In a new interview with GQ magazine, the singer said, “I've been trying to focus on my health, taking my supplements, and eating very clean.”

“I've given up meat, except for turkey, this summer,” she told the outlet.

Beyonce revealed that she has given up all meat except for turkey and even takes all her supplements as well as exercise.

“I'm trying to muster the strength to work out, but I just can't do it today. Maybe tomorrow,” she remarked.

Back in 2015, the songstress spoke to the New York Times about taking part in a 22 Day vegan challenge.

The singer explained, “At first, it's the little things I noticed: I had more energy. The benefits of a plant-based diet need to be known.”

“We should spend more time loving ourselves, which means taking better care of ourselves with good nutrition and making healthier food choices,” stated the songstress.

Beyonce mentioned, “I had a noticeable glow to my skin without having to deprive myself of carbs. I even slept better.”

Earlier in 2021, the singer opened up about her self-care journey and how the demands of touring can affect her health.

She spoke to Harper’s BAZAAR, “I think like many women, I have felt the pressure of being the backbone of my family.”

“And my company and didn't realise how much that takes a toll on my mental and physical well-being. I have not always made myself a priority,” she added.