Prince Harry issues touching statement about Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry, who's all set to celebrate his milestone 40th birthday on September 15 at home in California with 'close friends', has made a meaningful statement ahead of his big day.

The Duke of Sussex has finally revealed the 'best gift' he's ever received in his first statement since Kate Middleton's emotional video about her health.

Harry wrote in the email to People magazine: "The best gift I've ever been given is, without a doubt, my kids. I enjoy watching them grow every single day, and I love being their dad."

King Charles III's youngest son Harry reportedly emailed the outlet to reveal the joy he receives from his son and daughter with wife Meghan Markle. The Duke was now 'focused on enjoying life' with his family 'after years of self-reflection'.

In addition, the publication cited his ongoing work through Archewell Foundation projects and the upcoming Netflix documentary Polo, due out in December.

Harry is set to mark his 40th birthday with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet in a low-key celebration at their £11million mansion in Montecito, California. It would be 'followed by a gathering with close friends internationally', while Hello! reported he would head on a 'weekend getaway' in the mountains with his pals.

The father-of-two is also to set to embark on a packed solo trip to New York City later this month to 'advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives', his team said.



Though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are raising Archie and Lilibet out of the spotlight, they have given glimpses into their children's personalities.

During their trip to Colombia in August, Meghan connected with a kindergartener when she said the student was the "same age" as her son and voiced her pride on the Afro-Descendent Women and Power panel that Lili "found her voice."



Harry is said to be reluctant to show his children publicly, not out of a desire to hide them but to protect their privacy and safety from potential threats.

Despite recent speculation, a return to royal duties is not on the horizon for Harry as he steps into his forties.

With ongoing tensions between him, his father King Charles and brother Prince William, the Duke is happy with his life in Montecito, where he’s raising his young family with Meghan.

On the other hand, his schedule includes an upcoming visit to New York City later this month on behalf of several projects close to his heart, including the organization behind Princess Diana's legacy award.

