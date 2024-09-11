Halle Berry reveals 'biggest heartbreak' of her Hollywood career

Halle Berry opens up about biggest heartbreak in surprising move

Halle Berry takes a moment to express disappointment that she remains the only Black woman to have won an Academy Award for Best Actress.

The Catwoman actress, who bagged an Oscar for her 2002 groundbreaking role in Monster's Ball, said she finds it hard to wrap her head around the concept that limits opportunities for women of different colour.

During an exclusive interview with Marie Claire, the 55-year-old said, “I’m still eternally miffed that no Black woman has come behind me for that best actress Oscar, I’m continually saddened by that year after year.

“And it’s certainly not because there has been nobody deserving.”

She then offered a quick rundown of black celebrities who have delivered tremendously in various roles, citing examples from the industry.

She heaped on praises for Andra Day in The United States vs. Billie Holiday and Viola Davis in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom for Oscar-worthy performances in their respective roles.

Berry has previously spoken out against racial bias in the industry.

Speaking to Variety Magazine a few years ago, the star referred to other black women, citing Cynthia Erivo in “ Harriet and Ruth Negga in Loving as the 'truly' most deserving in the prestigious category.

She said at the time, “I thought there were women that rightfully, arguably, could have, should have. I hoped they would have, but why it hasn’t gone that way, I don’t have the answer."

Berry didn't hold back from expressing herself at Cannes Lion the year after #OscarsSoWhite went viral.

She claimed that her Oscar win “really meant nothing. It meant nothing. I thought it meant something, but I think it meant nothing.”

On professional front, Berry is gearing up for her upcoming horror film Never Let Go, which is slated to release in theatres on September 20.