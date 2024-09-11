Meghan Markle makes first statement as Princess Kate celebrates big milestone

Meghan Markle was recently spotted at a special event with her husband, Prince Harry, amid the royal family's moments of happiness.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out on September 6 to support their friends, literary agent Jennifer Rudolph Walsh and cosmetics mogul Victoria Jackson, as they opened their bookstore named Godmothers in Montecito.

Now, the photos of the former working royals from the event have been circulating in the media, showing them in stylish attire.

Moreover, on September 7, the Duchess also delivered a small speech in the same bookstore, recalling the last time she visited the same area.

Meghan said, "For me, sneaking to New York five years ago was a really big deal. I was still so uncomfortable being out in the world. The safety of what I was craving, I knew I could find in a bookstore."



It is important to note that Meghan's new statement was released after Princess Kate shared her delightful health update.

In a heartfelt video, Catherine revealed that she completed her chemotherapy and is now focusing on staying cancer-free.