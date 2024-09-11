Salma Hayek steals show with hilarious photobomb of Kim Kardashian's selfie

Salma Hayek and Kim Kardashian had a blast at New York Fashion Week, with Hayek stealing the show by photobombing a selfie of Kardashian and Stephanie Suganami.

The hilarious moment was captured during the Kering Foundation Caring for Women 2024 charity dinner, which Hayek and Kardashian hosted.

Hayek made a silly face and stuck her tongue out in the background of the photo, adding a lighthearted touch to the evening.

The Kardashians star shared another look from the event on her Instagram, posting a carousel of professional shots taken from the night.

One of the photos showed a sweet moment between Kardashian and Hayek together at the dinner, with Kardashian wearing a stunning white Balenciaga midi dress.

She also shared a photo of herself preparing to board a jet while wearing a white SKIMS robe.

As previously reported, Kardashian and Jeff Bezos' fiancé Lauren Sánchez got into a bidding war over a coveted Balenciaga Couture experience at the event.

The two ladies bantered back and forth to raise funds for the Kering Foundation, with a third bidder eventually entering the ring for a whopping $175,000. Balenciaga approved the bid on the spot, allowing all three to get the experience for $175K each.

Hayek and Kardashian were joined by a star-studded lineup of hosts, including Hayek's husband François Henri Pinault, Camila Alves, Matthew McConaughey, Carmelo Anthony, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Urs Fischer, Donatella Versace, Naomi Watts, and Billy Crudup.

Other celebrities in attendance included Katy Perry, Lindsay Lohan, Dakota Johnson, Kerry Washington, and Gayle King.