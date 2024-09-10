Selena Gomez reveals personal connection with ‘Emilia Perez’

Selena Gomez's new role touched her heart

Selena Gomez opened up about her excitement over playing her first Spanish-speaking role.

The actress, 32, had the first screening of her latest movie Emilia Perez at Toronto International Film Festival on Monday, September 9.

During the Q&A, which followed up after the screening, Gomez revealed that the movie holds a special place in her heart.

"It was actually really interesting because I ultimately ended up getting to develop a character who is very similar to myself," said the actress.

The actress plays Jessi Del Monte, the wife of drug cartel leader Emilia Perez, played by the Spanish actress Karla Sofía Gascon, who tries to fake her death.

The Only Murders in the Building actress noted that the movie will be relatable to the many Latin communities in America.

“I think it's also everywhere. But I, I'm just really, I'm really glad that we were able to make her Latin American because that's who I am," she said of the movie's reach.

Meanwhile about her Spanish language skills, Gomez quipped, "I can understand when anyone has a conversation but do not ask me to answer."

The Love On songstress, who also sings in the film admitted, "I was so nervous." but grateful that she was able to "pull it off."

Gomez’s excitement has been building up since she got the role.

Back in August, she shared a video on Instagram of the moment she found out she got the role. In the clip, the Disney alum was heard saying, "I can't believe I got the movie! I'm so gonna cry right now, I don't want to cry."

