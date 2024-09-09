Prince William feels positive about Kate Middleton's recovery: 'mood lifted'

Kate has been undergoing months of preventative chemotherapy following a cancer diagnosis

Prince William has shown several signs of optimism regarding his wife Kate's progress amid her cancer treatment, according to insiders.



Kate has been undergoing months of preventative chemotherapy following a cancer diagnosis that came after major abdominal surgery earlier this year.

During her treatment and recovery, she has largely avoided the public eye, with her only official appearances this year being at Trooping the Colour and the men's Wimbledon final in July.

Reports now indicate that Kate hopes to join the Royal Family at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday in November and host her annual Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey the following month.

The Sunday Times reports that those close to Kate and Prince William have noted several positive signs about Kate's recovery, as hinted by the Prince of Wales.

An insider mentioned that William has appeared more relaxed recently, with a busier schedule of engagements following the summer break.

Initially, when Kate underwent major surgery and received a cancer diagnosis, William took time off from his duties to care for her and their children. Although he was under significant stress during that period, his mood is said to have improved.

Kate, who has been receiving chemotherapy, is potentially expected to join the King on November 10 for the national service at Whitehall to honor those who have died in conflict. Planning is also underway for her annual televised Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in December.

No specific date has been set for her full return to public life. Ahead of Trooping the Colour, Kate shared a moving message, stating she was making good progress but was "not out of the woods yet," experiencing both "good days and bad days" during her treatment. Friends have confirmed that the uncertainty of her recovery continues.

On Friday, Kate issued a rare personal message about her work as husband Prince William returned to royal duties after the summer holidays.

In her role as joint president of the Scout Association, she revealed how she is "looking forward" to working with the UK's new chief scout, Dwayne Fields. She said: "Delighted to welcome @DwayneFields as the new UK chief scout.



