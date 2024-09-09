Angelina Jolie speaks out against 'unfair' system amid Brad Pitt split

Angelina Jolie gets candid about 'unequal' system following tumultuous split

Angelina Jolie makes shocking revelation about health amid her tumultuous split with former husband Brad Pitt.

The Hollywood icon, who is rooting for her upcoming film Maria, received an accolade over the weekend in honor of bridging the gap between social impact and cinema.

While she picked up her TIFF Tribute Award in Impact Media, The Tourist star said in a heartwarming speech, “The challenge of making film you hope can make an impact, is that you look back and wonder if it did. As a director, I have been drawn to films about war. I have wanted to understand how people can be driven to commit such acts of violence and cruelty against their fellow human beings.

"I wanted to believe that stories that allow us to understand our shared humanity, might make these horrors less likely. When I am asked how I feel about the state of the world today, I admit I feel sick."

Angelina expressed disappointment in the system after serving as an ambassador, pushing for basic human rights for all people over the years.

She went on to add, “I feel a part of the failure of the system. In a world full of broken commitments, it seems power and control and business mean more than protecting the already fragile fabric of human rights.”

The 49-year-old has long been making impact with her war-centric films, campaigning for human rights.

This comes after the actress alleged that Pitt had physically abused her, citing an incident on a jet that involved all six of the couple's children.

On professional front, Angelina is gearing up for her upcoming film, which is slated to release on February 6, 2025.